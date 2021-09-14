Bossip Video

Way 2 groovy

2 Chainz is a man of exquisite taste who partied like a hippie at his flower powered birthday bash that shut down southwest Atlanta this past weekend.

Celebrity guests included Kandi Burruss, Reginae Carter, Toya Johnson, Dwight Howard, Ed Lover, Trouble, and many more who enjoyed a cooler than cool experience with stone-cold grooves, Instagram-friendly backdrops and beautiful people.

Chainz enjoyed peace and love with his wife Kesha, famous friends and DTP fam that included Playaz Circle pal Dollar Boy and Lil Fate.

Atlanta’s foremost eventress Hannah Kang came through with another classic themed event infused with free-spirited hippie energy, color-splashed decor and foxy baddies.

How she put this event together right after somehow wrangling up lions, tigers, zebras, camels and mermaids for Young Thug’s star-studded birthday party a few weeks ago, we may never know, but she proved, once again, that she’s the best in the biz.

Peep the selects below:

The groovy affair came just days after Chainz was announced as a co-headliner of the Legendz of the Streetz Tour with Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, Jeezy, 2 Chainz, and special guests Fabolous, Lil Kim, Trina, DJ Drama, and Boosie.

The tour kicks off September 30th in Augusta, Georgia, and hits 11 other cities.

Thursday, September 30 – Augusta, GA – James Brown Arena^

Friday, October 1 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*

Saturday, October 2 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex*

Sunday, October 3 – Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena*

Friday, October 8 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center*

Saturday, October 9 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*

Sunday, October 10 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center*

Friday, October 15 – Miami, FL – BB&T Center^

Saturday, October 16 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Arena^

Sunday, October 17 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena^

Friday, October 22 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum^ *with Lil Kim ^with Trina

And for those keeping score at home, this marks the first time we’ll see Gucci and Jeezy on the same bill in over a decade. To cop tix, click here.