Bossip Video

Way 2 groovy

2Chainz Birthday Hippie Style

Source: Prince Williams/Wireimage

2 Chainz is a man of exquisite taste who partied like a hippie at his flower powered birthday bash that shut down southwest Atlanta this past weekend.

2Chainz Birthday Hippie Style

Source: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Celebrity guests included Kandi Burruss, Reginae Carter, Toya Johnson, Dwight Howard, Ed Lover, Trouble, and many more who enjoyed a cooler than cool experience with stone-cold grooves, Instagram-friendly backdrops and beautiful people.

2Chainz Birthday Hippie Style

Source: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Chainz enjoyed peace and love with his wife Kesha, famous friends and DTP fam that included Playaz Circle pal Dollar Boy and Lil Fate.

2Chainz Birthday Hippie Style

Source: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Atlanta’s foremost eventress Hannah Kang came through with another classic themed event infused with free-spirited hippie energy, color-splashed decor and foxy baddies.

How she put this event together right after somehow wrangling up lions, tigers, zebras, camels and mermaids for Young Thug’s star-studded birthday party a few weeks ago, we may never know, but she proved, once again, that she’s the best in the biz.

Peep the selects below:

The groovy affair came just days after Chainz was announced as a co-headliner of the Legendz of the Streetz Tour with Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, Jeezy, 2 Chainz, and special guests Fabolous, Lil Kim, Trina, DJ Drama, and Boosie.

The tour kicks off September 30th in Augusta, Georgia, and hits 11 other cities.

Thursday, September 30 – Augusta, GA – James Brown Arena^
Friday, October 1 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*
Saturday, October 2 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex*
Sunday, October 3 – Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena*
Friday, October 8 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center*
Saturday, October 9 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*
Sunday, October 10 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center*
Friday, October 15 – Miami, FL – BB&T Center^
Saturday, October 16 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Arena^
Sunday, October 17 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena^
Friday, October 22 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum^

*with Lil Kim ^with Trina

And for those keeping score at home, this marks the first time we’ll see Gucci and Jeezy on the same bill in over a decade. To cop tix, click here.

Categories: Arts & Entertainment, For Discussion, For Your Information
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.