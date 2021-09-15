Bossip Video

After sizzling the Met Gala red carpet an hour after it closed, Rihanna held an exclusive after-party that none of us lessers were invited to.

LE SIGH.

RihRih’s exclusive soiree took place Monday at Davide in NYC’s Meatpacking District and a bevy of celebs were in attendance.

Designer Christian Siriano was on hand……

as well as Megan Thee Stallion and famed hairstylist Kellon Deryck…

a super stunning Mary J. Blige was seen on the scene…

and of course, Rih’s honey A$AP Rocky who ditched his oversized gala garment for something more sensible, was on hand.

 

Other partygoers included Serena Williams and her hubby Alexis Ohanian…

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Source: SplashNews.com / Splash News

 

‘Rena’s sister Venus Williams who walked in with British racecar driver Lewis Hamilton…

 

Venus Williams and Lewis Hamilton

Source: @TheHapaBlonde / Splash News

Offset, Chance the Rapper, and Quavo…

Winnie Harlow…

Teyana Taylor…

and Lil Baby.

For the event, Rih slipped into another black number that was similar to her previous attire. While walking the Met Gala carpet earlier in the evening Rih told ESSENCE journalist Gia Peppers that her look was similar to a black hoodie, “which is usually the thing that we are incriminated by as Black people.”

At her party, she continued that theme but upped the style with intricate accessories.

Rih donned a simple black tee, sheer black skirt, a see-through headpiece and diamonds for her party that  PageSix says she was fashionably late to.

“After sending the Twitterverse into hysteria by arriving to the actual gala an hour after the red carpet closed, the forever-cool billionaire songstress was also fashionably late to her afterparty, which was co-hosted by nightlife impresario Richie Akiva. The “Umbrella” singer didn’t show up to the bash until after 2:30 a.m., and missed not only Siriano but also Mary J. Blige, who popped in with her sister on the earlier side.”

Despite Rih’s tardiness, it looks like fun times were had by Kehlani and SZA who arrived hand-in-hand and partied with Normani…

an all-Balmain everything Reginae Carter…

Joey Bada$$…

and a twerktastic Jayda Cheaves who showed off her designer heels alongside the appetizers.

Take a look inside RihRih’s Met Gala after-party below.

