With cops like these, who needs criminals?

The summer of 2020 was historic and the impact of the nationwide protests will reverberate for years to come. The images, the viral videos, the uprisings, the marching, and the confrontations with police have undoubtedly changed this country forever. Not to say that we’ve achieved the level of justice that we rightly deserve, but cities, mayors, and police departments are on notice that the people could take to the streets at a moment’s notice if they violate us.

Sadly, many people were killed and or injured severely during that time and one of those people was Rickia Young of Philadelphia. Last October, the young mother was dragged from her vehicle and brutalized by police officers, leaving her 2-year-old child stranded alone.





According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the city has agreed to pay Young $2 million as a settlement. In addition, one officer and one sergeant were fired in May as a result of their role in the incident. Another 15 officers are currently awaiting disciplinary action.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a statement that “instead of fighting crime and the fear of crime, some of the officers on the scene created an environment that terrorized Rickia Young, her family, and other members of the public.”

The city’s mayor, Jim Kenney also weighed in on the incident:

“This terrible incident, which should have never happened to anyone, only further strained the relationship between the Police Department and our communities,” Kenney said in a statement.

While we’re certainly happy that Rickia Young was given restitution for her traumatic experience but to hell with all of those cops and whoever defends them against the consequences that rightly await them.