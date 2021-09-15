Bossip Video

Here is everything you missed from Apple’s Keynote that took place yesterday in Cupertino, California.

As Summer slowly exits stage left and fall creeps in, that means it’s time for Apple to put their hands in our pockets and get all our money in exchange for their latest products. While car manufacturers and even Sony’s Playstation 5 is suffering from chip shortages, Apple seems to be having no issues.

Yesterday, Apple held its annual keynote event appropriately titled California Streaming. During the event, Apple kicked things off by debuting a new iPad mini.

While the unit is small, this new model is coming with all you need to satisfy your small tablet needs. For more colors, Apple pencil support, bigger 8.3″ LCD, and Touch ID built into the power button. The price is modest, starting at $499. After setting the tone with the upgraded iPad mini, Apple moved on to its next new product, the Apple Watch Series 7.

While the Apple Watch had minors upgrades, the ones it did receive are massive for anyone with a current Apple Watch and great for first-time buyers as well. The biggest upgrade is the fact it will charge 33% faster, which is music to the current owner’s ears because the current charge time is the biggest complaint among users. That alone is worth the price tag of $399, especially when your old watch can still get you $150-$250 upon reselling it.

Of course, the real reason everyone was tuned in to watch the event was the new iPhone. Instead of giving us an iPhone 12S, Apple went full steam ahead debuting the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini. Rumors on Apple forums suggested Apple might hike prices on the handsets, but Apple went a different route with the iPhone mini starting at $699 and the iPhone 13 priced $100 higher at $799.

The most anticipated product of the day was the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the mac daddy of Apple’s lineup. The Pro is remaining at a modest price for the moment, starting at $999 and $1099, respectively, with Apple announcing that carriers will have amazing deals to get consumers into the handsets cheaper. Also, the Pro Max will have a 1TB option. Both will have small notches and extended battery life with a 120 HZ promotion display. Many feel the iPhone 13 could have had more additions, but the ones that were added are steps ahead of most other handsets. The phones arrive in store September 24th at a retailer near you.