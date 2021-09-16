“Truth Be Told” Exclusive: Andre Royo Inimitably Inspires As An Eccentric Attorney On Poppy Parnell’s Case

If you’re anything like us, you’re junkies for undeniable acting…

And we’re not ashamed to say that Apple TV + has us fiending for the new episode of “Truth Be Told.” We promise we’re not lacing you with drug references because our beloved Bubbles Andre Royo is making his first guest appearance in tomorrow’s new episode. Y’all are going to be shocked to see him in this role as Shreve’s friend who happens to be a very accomplished — albeit eccentric — attorney.

Check out the clip below:





Play



How incredible was that? We ate up every line! Yes Poppy — hire him!

If you’ve never watched, “Truth Be Told” explores the the world of true crime podcasts through popular podcaster Poppy Parnell, played by Octavia Spencer. In season two, Parnell dives into a new case involving her childhood friend, media mogul Micah Keith ( Kate Hudson). As developments unfold, their lifelong friendship is put to the ultimate test. In addition to Hudson, joining the sophomore season are series regulars Christopher Backus, Alona Tal, David Lyons, Andre Royo, Merle Dandridge and Mychala Faith Lee. Returning cast includes Mekhi Phifer, Ron Cephas Jones, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Katherine LaNasa, Michael Beach and Tami Roman. “Truth Be Told” is created by Nichelle Tramble Spellman and produced by Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content. Serving as executive producers alongside Spellman are Octavia Spencer; Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine; Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for Chernin Entertainment; and Mikkel Nørgaard.

In the fifth episode entitled “If I Didn’t Laugh, You’d Cry,” coping with personal struggles, Poppy (Octavia Spencer) begins to question herself. Holt’s (Christopher Backus) old friend finds him. Poppy and Aames (David Lyons) identify a new murder suspect.

A brand new episode of “Truth Be Told,” debuts Friday, September 17. Will you be watching?