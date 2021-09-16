Bossip Video

Remy Ma has dropped off a new single for fans called “GodMother” following her ‘Verzuz’ appearance. The drill-style record sounds aggressive but like a calculated shot at someone in particular. In the lyrics, Remy seems to be letting off her anguish while singing her own praises — but is she taking shots at ex-associate and former “Love and Hip Hop” co-star Rah Ali in the lyrics? Folks seem to think so.

If you need a memory refresher about how Rah and Remy first fell out, simply put — they stopped being friends after filming “Love and Hip Hop” together circa 2016. Rah alleged in a statement that Remy “truly betrayed” her” without specifying how in a statement. On camera, it appeared that Papoose, Remy’s hubby, wasn’t fond of their friendship in the first place.

Later that year, Rah appeared to become close with rapper Nicki Minaj publicly around the time she and Remy Ma beefed on record. Rah responded to critics who called out her Nicki friendship, saying they’d been friendly for years before she and Remy had fallen out.

Fast forward to Remy’s new “GodMother” release, the rapper seems to be really upset with a “blog runner” who she metaphorically want to take out. Guess who runs a blog now????? If you said, Rah Ali, that is correct. The reality star turned radio host also owns her own Instagram platform, called OnSite. Do YOU think this was a coincidence?

“I’m the one, that’s a God number, seven figures that’s an odd number. New Year’s resolution, Imma shoot me a blog runner.”

Yiiikes! Hit play to hear the lyrics for yourselves.

Verrrry interesting. What do you think about Remy’s message on “GodMother”?