T.I. and Tiny are off the hook for criminal charges related to a woman who accused the married couple of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 2005 in Los Angeles, TMZ is reporting. The outlet says that prosecutors declined to move forward with the case.

The statute of limitations was cited as the reason to let the case go, according to legal documents cited by TMZ. Previously, the site reported that the couple’s anonymous accuser filed a police report earlier this year, alleging T.I. and Tiny drugged and assaulted her circa early 2005, claiming to have met them at a club.

In their decision, the prosecutors say the 10-year statute of limitations has expired, making it a cold case.

It’s a similar outcome to other allegations against T.I. and Tiny faced in Las Vegas. We previously reported that those charges were dropped for the same reason. The Vegas woman claimed she was drugged and sexually assaulted in 2010 after meeting Tiny at the airport and being invited to hang with the couple.

There were ultimately no charges filed.

In related news, T.I. still will have to face his “defamation” case vs. Sabrina Peterson in court. A Fulton County judge gave Sabrina the go-ahead after T.I. tried to stop the lawsuit. She claims he and his wife Tiny defamed her publicly earlier this year.

T.I. and Tiny don’t seem too troubled about their legal woes, the couple recently celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary in Amsterdam.