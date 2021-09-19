Bossip Video

It’s that time of the year again where we gather around the television with our families and brace ourselves to see whether the stars from our favorite shows get to walk away with a coveted Emmy Award. Sometimes they win big. On some occasions, they get snubbed, but we’re making a few predictions ahead of tonight’s big awards show, that could put some of those frustrations and fears at ease.

Emmy critics project that shows like “The Crown,” “Ted Lasso” and “Mare of Easttown,” will hit the jackpot tonight, securing a couple of awards across multiple categories. There’s a high probability that Jason Sudeikis, who plays the role of a small-time football coach “Ted Lasso” will walk away with an award for Oustanding Lead Actor in a comedy series. According to the New York Post, critics also believe that the show will take the Outstanding Comedy Series category beating out its competitors that include Black-ish,” “Cobra Kai,” “Pen15,” and “Hacks,” amongst others.

Experts believe Michael K. Williams, who tragically passed earlier this month, will finally receive recognition for his lengthy and notable acting career. We’re praying that the star is given an award for his incredible work in “Lovecraft Country.” Williams is up for the coveted statue in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category. The Hollywood Reporter notes that if he wins, his award will be accepted by his nephew and mentee, Dominic Dupont. Williams would also become only the seventh posthumous performance winner in the 73-year history of the Emmys.

As previously HBO horror drama series “Lovecraft Country”, which was canned for its second season back in July, is up for 18 nominations. Lovecraft’s Aunjanue Ellis is up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

while the show’s lead actors Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Majors have both been nominated for the Oustanding Lead Actor and Actress awards.

However, Majors is up against some tough competition. “This Is Us” star Sterling K. Brown and Billy Porter of “Pose” could have a strong chance of beating out the actor for the spot, the LA Times predicts. Brown is nominated for his role as Randall Peterson in the NBC series while Porter is up for his second award for staring in the FX drama. Porter made history at the 2019 Emmy Awards after he became the first openly gay black man to win the award for Best Actor in a Drama Series.

Take a look at the rest of the nominees and their respective categories down below.

Outstanding Drama Series

Nominees: “The Boys,” “Bridgerton,” “The Crown,” “The Mandalorian,” “Lovecraft Country,” “Pose,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “This Is Us”

Outstanding Comedy Series

Nominees: “Black-ish,” “Cobra Kai,” “Pen15,” “Emily in Paris,” “Hacks,” “Ted Lasso,” “The Flight Attendant,” “The Kominsky Method”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Nominees: Regé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”), Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”), Billy Porter (“Pose”), Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”), Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”), Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Nominees: Emma Corrin (“The Crown”), Olivia Colman (“The Crown”), Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”), Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”), Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Michael K. Williams (“Lovecraft Country”), Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Max Minghella (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), O-T Fagbenle (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), John Lithgow (“Perry Mason”), Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”), Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian”), Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Nominees: Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”), Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”), Emerald Fennell (“The Crown”), Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Madeline Brewer (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Aunjanue Ellis (“Lovecraft Country”)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Nominees: Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”), Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”), Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”), William H. Macy (“Shameless”), Kenan Thompson (“Kenan”)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Nominees: Aidy Bryant (“Shrill”), Jean Smart (“Hacks”), Allison Janney (“Mom”), Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”), Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Nominees: Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”), Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”), Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”), Brendan Hunt (“Ted Lasso”), Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”), Jeremy Swift (“Ted Lasso”), Paul Reiser (“The Kominsky Method”), Carl Clemons-Hopkins (“Hacks”)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Nominees: Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”), Cecily Strong (“Saturday Night Live”), Aidy Bryant (“Saturday Night Live”), Rosie Perez (“The Flight Attendant”), Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”), Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”), Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)

You can view a full list of categories on the EMMYS website here.

The EMMYS hosted by Cedric The Entertainer air tonight at 8/7 c on CBS.