The City Girls lit up the stage last night with their “Twerkulator” performance for the 2021 BET Awards, so we would never think rapper JT, one-half of the group would be on Twitter arguing with folks. Well, we thought wrong. Not only did JT clap back at folks trolling her over her red carpet wig but she dragged reality star Rah Ali specifically and we’re going to explain why.

Unfortunately, JT started to trend online before the BET Awards show officially started after pulling up to the red carpet with a controversial wig. Folks online joked about its sharp, tinted hairline and judged JT’s entire look overall.

As previously reported JT wore a Valdrin Sahiti gown.

JT did have some sweet red carpet moments, appearing with her boyfriend of the last year, Lil Uzi Vert. The pair showed a lot of affection toward each other for the cameras.

In between her red carpet time and her Twerkulator show, JT took to Twitter to address the haters.

“It’s always JT wig JT clothes but make sure y’all never leave out JT talent f*ck the BS I like what I like do WTF (I) do!”

Fans didn’t let up off of the star and her wig. The criticism actually intensified with JT addressing the negative comments directly, with multiple media sites resharing her tweet clapping back at haters. That’s when Still_Onsite, the Instagram media platform owned by Rah Ali, reshared a post from Neal Farinah, known for styling the hair of stars like Beyonce.

In the post, Neal was being shady towards JT’s BET wig as well.

Neal simply wrote “I’m wrong” with the silence emoji as he reposted a photo of the star. JT most definitely saw herself being clowned by Neal on his page, but instead of addressing him, she decided to attack Rah’s looks in a tweet after Neal’s trolling was reposted.

Rah Ali back bigger then the TV screen she had to watch me on! SUCK MY D*CK H*E!

Rah Ali did not directly respond to JT clapping back hard on Twitter, but someone behind the Onsite Instagram page did confirm that it was NOT Rah who shared the shade. They wrote:

“Rapper JT with a tweet to #RahAli In case you’re wondering…(No Rah did not say anything about her) this is her reaction to #ItsOnsite reporting on the post made by Beyoncé’s hairstylist Neil.”

Yikes! Do YOU think Rah has a personal vendetta against JT?