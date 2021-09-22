Bossip Video

The search is continuing for Jelani Day. Take a good look at this picture and let the police know if you’ve seen this man.

Day, a 25-year-old grad student and aspiring doctor, was last seen on Aug. 24, reports the Bloomington Police Department.

Day, who graduated from Alabama A&M where he pledged Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and now attends Illinois State University, was seen on surveillance footage entering a store called Beyond/Hello in Bloomington, Illinois at around 9:12 a.m. He was seen wearing a blue Detroit Lions baseball hat, a black graphic T-shirt, white shorts, and black shoes, The Bloomington Police Department, who is leading the investigation and search efforts — revealed in the missing person report.

His family reported the 25-year-old missing the following day after they made many attempts to reach him, but were unsuccessful. Day had not shown up to class for several days, prompting concern among faculty members at ISU, according to the report.

PEOPLE notes that on Aug. 26, police responded to a tip that lead authorities to Day’s vehicle, a white 2019 Chrysler 300. Police found the vehicle concealed by trees in a wooded area just south of the Illinois Valley YMCA. At the scene, officials found the articles of clothing that Day was reportedly wearing in the description, but after searching the area thoroughly, authorities still had no luck in finding him.

The missing graduate student’s mother, Carmen Bolden Day, is urging the FBI to get involved after the department was issued to help in the case of Gabby Petito. Petito went missing earlier this week after she and her boyfriend ventured on a road trip to explore national parks. However, the 22-year-old’s remains were quickly recovered in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest on Sept. 21, CNN reported.

“Now, we need another agency that has more resources. It was just proven with the Gabby Petito case. She was missing, the FBI got involved, she was found within 3-4 days. Can I have the same help is all I’m asking,” she explained to Fox 2 News.

Carmen continued on, sending her condolences to the family of Petito.

“I know what it feels like to be sitting in this seat, and you wanting your child back, wanting to know what’s wrong with your child. You want to know where your child is … My heart goes out to her,” she said. “But I have a young black son that I want the same attention. I want the same effort given too.” https://twitter.com/OfficialOPPF/status/1432442925464629253?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1432442925464629253%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpeople.com%2Fcrime%2Fjelani-day-illinois-graduate-student-aspiring-doctor-missing-family-pleads-for-help%2F

If you have any information or have seen Jelani Day please contact BFD Dispatch 309-820-8888 or contact Det. Paul Jones at 309-434-2548 or via e-mail at pjones@cityblm.org.

Please also consider donating to Day’s GoFundMe to help his family during this difficult time.