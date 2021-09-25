Bossip Video

Drake is telling J. Cole to stop all that humble isht, making it known that there’s a whole world of people who think he’s number one.

J. Cole’s The Off-Season Tour has officially begun, touching down at their first date in Miami on Friday, September 24. Despite the rapper’s opener, 21 Savage, experiencing some legal issues connected to a 2019 warrant, he ended up being quickly released, and the show went on.

Luckily for fans in Florida, they were treated to some amazing guest appearances, with both Future and Drake making their way onstage during Cole’s set. To make matters that much more meaningful, Drake used his time on the jumbotron to honor his peer after some recent bars that rubbed him the wrong way.

Earlier this week, Cole released “Heaven’s EP,” a track that uses the Toronto rapper’s “Pipe Down” beat.

On the song, Cole raps: “Some people say that I’m running third, they threw the bronze at me / Behind Drake and Dot, yeah, them n****s is superstars to me / Maybe deep down, I’m afraid of my luminosity.”

While he was on stage beside his longtime friend and collaborator, Drake had to let J. Cole know there are a lot of people who put him in that number one spot.

“I just like, I gotta say this ’cause I don’t always wanna have a heartfelt moment when we’re on stage together,” Drizzy said with a slight laugh. “You know, you did that ‘Pipe Down’ freestyle the other day. You was sayin’ in the freestyle that they gave you the bronze or whatever, me and Kendrick [Lamar]…I just want you to understand something. You are genuinely, without a doubt, one of the greatest rappers to ever touch a mic.” “I just want to let you know, there’s way too many people in the world that think and know that Cole is in the top position,” he continued. “I love you with all my heart, you’re my brother, one of my favorite artists. Always appreciate you having me out here.”

It’s not often we see sweet, heartfelt moments like this between rappers–especially live, on stage. Because of that, it was apparent just how touched Cole was by Drake’s sentiment.

Check out the video for yourself down below: