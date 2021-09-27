Bossip Video

Kelly Price has officially confirmed she’s safe following a circus of conflicting reports from family and her attorney claiming she was missing, and she’s opening up about her hospitalization with COVID.

The singer spoke to TMZ on Sunday night to debunk the rumors surrounding her hospitalization and reported disappearance, saying she was never actually missing. According to Price, some of her family thought she was MIA because she isolated herself as she recovered from COVID, and was avoiding family members that she says she doesn’t routinely stay in touch with.

Price explained why she was not at her home when Cobb County authorities came to conduct the previously reported welfare check, saying she left her residence because fans were coming to the property, ringing the door bell, and leaving things at her doorstep.

“I literally left my house maybe a week ago because I couldn’t rest there,” she said. “I turned off everything.” She continued, “I was never missing … everyone in my family knew exactly where I was. It’s very disappointing that things came to this.”