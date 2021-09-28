Bossip Video

R. Kelly’s defense lawyer expects the “disappointed” singer to appeal his conviction. That poor analphabet thang.

Yesterday, R. Kelly was found guilty in a New York court for sex crimes and eight violations of the anti-sex trafficking law.

The disgraced singer’s decades-long scheme of recruiting underage girls caught up with him after years of rumors and speculation. After six weeks of testimony from 50 witnesses, including 45 from the prosecution, Kelly’s defense was all the women were “groupies” and “stalkers.” After hearing the guilty verdict and realizing the name-calling didn’t win him the case, now, it seems Kelly wants to appeal his conviction, according to his defense attorney.

Attorney Devereaux Cannick stopped to speak to reporters outside the courthouse after the verdict to provide an update.

“Of course Mr. Kelly is disappointed,” he said. “He was not anticipating this verdict because based on the evidence, why should he anticipate this verdict?… You saw witness after witness giving three, four, five different versions as to what they said happened here.”

Gloria Allred is also speaking out on behalf of the three victims she is representing after the verdict, giving her point of view and calling R. Kelly “more powerful and dangerous” than any other predator she’s seen in her 50-year career. This is saying a lot, especially if you do even a small amount of research on the cases she’s dealt with.

“I have been practicing law for 47 years. During this time, I have pursued many sexual predators who have committed crimes against women and children. All of the predators that I have pursued, however, R. Kelly is the worst for many reasons.” Continuing, Allred states, “He used the power of his celebrity to recruit vulnerable underage girls for the purpose of sexually abusing them.”

Allred also points out Kelly knowingly had herpes while having unprotected sex with underage girls and when this is over, these women will have to live with that for the rest of their lives. While touching on his disgusting act of filming the encounters, she points out he was creating his own “child pornography”. Lastly, she touched on R. Kelly’s attorney mentioning Martin Luther King Jr. in their defense.

“When it comes to quoting Martin Luther King, Jr. in their defense, Allred says R. Kelly’s attorney “should be ashamed. What they failed to mention is that Martin Luther King, Jr. said that ‘I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character,'” she states. “That is what the jury did today.” Allred told RadarOnline, “Based on the evidence, the jury must have concluded that the defendant R. Kelly was no Martin Luther King, Jr. Instead, R. Kelly is a sexual predator who is guilty of very serious federal crimes.”

It’s starting to paint a very clear picture that R. Kelly lives in a delusional world and the people around him are partaking under the guise of “doing their job.” From the videotapes to herpes being transmitted to minors, the appeal seems to be just a hail mary in a game where the evidence is up over 100 points on the scoreboard.