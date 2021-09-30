Bossip Video

Kanye West and Gap released their “perfect hoodie” for $90 each and sold out within hours.

Last year’s announcement of a joint venture between Kanye West and his former employer Gap drove stock prices up and left us to question what we would see in the future. After Kanye’s DONDA rollout, we’ve seen that his partnership with GAP has hit the ground running in an untraditional manner: Instead of releasing big collections like you would expect, they have decided to drop it piece by piece.

The first release from the partnership was a Blue bubble jack that came without zippers or pockets. The blue was followed by the red one, which he wore at his first Mercedez-Benz listening session, before also debuting the black. All three sold out within hours of going live on the GAP website.

Yesterday, the brand turned it up a notch by releasing what Kanye has deemed “The Perfect Hoodie,” which is made of heavy cotton, has an oversized fit, and is supposedly the cozyiest hoodie ever made.

The drop came in six different colors and amazingly still sold out within hours. Every order was a pre-order and expected to ship within 6-8 weeks, but that obviously didn’t stop anyone from ordering. Many people are still upset about the $90 price point for a graphicless sweatshirt, but at this point, you can’t make everybody happy.