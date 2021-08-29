Bossip Video

Our televisions will be blessed with “Queens” airing on October 19 on NBC and we can’t wait! Ladies and gentlemen get prepared to see a musical drama series starring Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez.

As previously reported “Queens” tells the story of four former bandmates called The Nasty B***s, who decide to reunite in their 40s after a major, public breakup on stage 20 years prior. Brandy, who also writes music for the show, plays Naomi, f.k.a. Xplicit Lyrics, who tried to make it solo after the band broke up.

“It’s been 20 years since we’ve been onstage together and now we’re gonna perform at the biggest Black award show in the world in four days.” says Naomi (Brandy).

Eve plays Breanna, f.k.a. Professor Sex and Nature Naughton and Nadine Velazquez round out the band as Jill, f.k.a. Da Thrill, and Valeria, f.k.a. Butter Pecan. The show was created by Scandal writer Zahir McGhee and also stars Pepi Sonuga as newcomer Lil Muffin and Taylor Selé as Eric Jones.

Fans are also anticipating original songs from executive music producer Swizz Beats who will ensure the authenticity of the Nasty Bitches’ onscreen repertoire.

“Eve is my sister, so the idea of being able to sonically revisit the ’90s where we started and create a strong sound was a win-win.These ladies may be acting,” says Swizz, “but they know exactly what this time period feels like.”

The new trailer includes scenes of the ladies performing, looking caught off guard on the red carpet, and Valeria (Velazquez) aka Butter Pecan having an outburst in a car.

Watch the trailer below. Will you be tuning in?