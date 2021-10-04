Bossip Video

The tension between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers has been ongoing for decades, and now, two players on the rival teams are involved in beef that has nothing to do with basketball.

Okay, beef is a little strong, but there are definitely some big disagreements going on.

During an appearance on CNN over the weekend, Celtics baller Enes Kanter called out LeBron James for his stance–or lack thereof–on the COVID-19 vaccine. Kanter was questioned about the Lakers superstar’s decision to not urge other NBA players to get vaccinated, and he didn’t shy away from criticizing LeBron.

“When I heard it, I was very disappointed, and it’s ridiculous,” Enes said. “Obviously, LeBron James, he’s one of the faces of the league, and he should be the first one to go out there and say, ‘Listen, everyone. I got the vaccine, and I’m encouraging everyone, my community, everyone, basketball fans, non-basketball fans and sports fans are just going out there and get this vaccine, so we can save other lives.’” Kanter continued, “When I heard that, I just couldn’t believe it. But I hope he can educate himself about this vaccination and inspire and encourage other people around him.”

These comments from Enes Kanter come just a few days after James revealed that he was initially skeptical about getting the shot, but after doing his own research, he made sure that he and his family got vaccinated. He went on to say that he did not want to be a “public advocate” for the coronavirus vaccine.

“I think everyone has their own choice to do what they feel is right for themselves and their family,” LeBron told reporters at the time. “We’re talking about individual bodies. We’re not talking about something political or racism or police brutality. I don’t think I personally should get involved in what other people do for their bodies and livelihoods.”

At this point in time, 95% of NBA players are vaccinated, but that other 5% isn’t going down without a fight.