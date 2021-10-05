Bossip Video

BET’s popular scripted sports series is back for another season and introducing a new face.

“Games People Play”, based on the popular book by Angela Burt-Murray “Games Divas Play”, is a sexy, stylized one-hour drama about the L.A. high life, featuring a cast of characters where everyone “plays to win.” The show’s “game players” include a basketball player navigating both his equally rocky personal life and NBA career, a newly appointed team marketing executive who’s got a lot to prove, a tenacious journalist desperately seeking the truth, and a struggling actress with a scandalous past.

In a trailer for season two, we see “Games People Play” newbie Eden Lazlo [Karrueche Tran] getting hot and heavy with Marques King [Sarunas Jackson] despite Vanessa King [Lauren London]already being Marques’ Queen, Nia Bullock [Karen Obilom] having a hard time after her bestie Marquis MJ Jackson [Kendall Kyndall] apparently shares some shocking news and Kareem Johnson [Jackie Long] enjoying some stripper cake clapping.

The second season of “Games People Play” premieres Tuesday, October 19, at 10 PM ET/PT.

See a full “Games People Play” cast description below:

LAUREN LONDON plays “Vanessa King” (limited role), a loyal yet skeptical wife who married her high school sweetheart as he was being drafted into the nation’s premiere professional basketball league. SARUNAS J. JACKSON plays “Marques King,” who is an all-star baller that was able to prepare himself for all aspects of life as a professional basketball player, except the women. JACKIE LONG plays “Kareem Johnson,” Marques’ best friend and assistant, is a former college basketball standout once destined for fame and fortune. KARRUECHE TRAN plays “Eden Lazlo,” the LA Vipers owner’s daughter and newly named VP of basketball operations, who further complicates Marques King’s love life. PARKER MCKENNA POSEY plays “Laila James,” a cunning and alluring, yet struggling actress. When she realizes that she is never going to get ahead based on pure talent, she decides to embrace her sexy, flashy side to get ahead on social media. She finds that in LA, fame is the ultimate drug. KAREN OBILOM plays “Nia Bullock,” a quick-witted, smart and savvy blogger, who gets a new job that she thinks is going to launch her long-dreamed-of journalism career. However, as it turns out, this new job pulls her into the world of celebrity gossip – big names, high stakes and never-ending scandal. BRANDI DENISE plays “Quanisha,” Kareem’s feisty girlfriend who will do anything to protect him and their relationship. She is not to be messed with and is always ready to hook you up with a tight weave or some box braids in a minute. KENDALL KYNDALL plays “Marquis ‘MJ’ Jackson,” Nia’s faithful assistant, but also one of her best friends. These two have the type of relationship where they can practically finish each other’s sentences.

“GAMES PEOPLE PLAY” is executive produced by Tracey Edmonds of Edmonds Entertainment, Angela Burt-Murray and Vanessa Middleton. Middleton also serves as the showrunner on the series.

Will YOU be watching???