Fans think that NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. and his longtime girlfriend Lauren “LoLo” Wood are allegedly expecting a baby because a photo of a woman sporting a burgeoning baby bump has been circulating across the Internet.

Social media detectives strongly believe that the woman captured in flicks is the wide receiver’s girlfriend working out in the gym and an Instagram user account by the name of @cloutbound_ has been sharing the mysterious baby bump pics. According to a screenshot photo posted to the account, LoLo allegedly DM’d the user stating that she had requested to have the photo taken down after it surfaced.

“Lol girl I appreciate you sending this to me before it was spread. I had it taken down, Pls keep this between us,” Wood allegedly wrote in response to the user who vowed to keep the bubbling pregnancy rumors private.

Yiiikes, if that’s true then so much for that.

Again… it’s still super unclear as to whether these screenshots are real, or if the woman in the photo is really Wood. OBJ’s boo thang is staying mum on the rumor and recently posted up at the NFL baller’s game wearing his jersey number.

“My babyyyyyyyy!! God is good. We gon be good !” OBJ wrote in his girlfriend’s comments.

She’s also been posting flat tummy workout videos.

Wood, who rose to fame as a model on MTV’s Wild ‘N Out comedy series, has been dating the Cleveland Browns wide receiver since November of 2019. The pair made their relationship Instagram official on her 27th birthday, The Sun notes.

Earlier this year she launched a collection with boohoo.

The Lousiana native often posts videos of her strict workout routines to her 1.6 million followers. The Instagram model has also been romantically linked to Floyd Mayweather and the Detroit Pistons’ power forward Eric Moreland in the past.

As for OBJ, he’s been linked to Rita Ora and Zendaya.

If the rumor is true, this would be Beckham and Wood’s first child.

Do you think LoLo could be expecting? Tell us down below!