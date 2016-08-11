LULz And Curves: The Finest Wild ‘N Out Girls Of All Time

The Finest Wild ‘N Out Girls Ever!

UPDATED: 1:27 P.M. ET, August 27, 2020 —

The future of Wild ‘N Out looks grim at the moment as Nick Cannon was recently taken off the show by CBS Viacom over anti-Semitic remarks surrounding the Jewish community. It’s sad news as the show has been on air for more than 15 years, ringing in 16 fun seasons of rap battles, celebrity appearances, and some fine a$$ women.

In previous posts, we’ve already highlighted Nick Cannon’s ability to pull in beautiful women in his personal life, like his baby mom’s Brittany Bell and model Jessica White, who, unfortunately, announced she’d be calling it quits with the megastar. However, Cannon is also known for being surrounded by beautiful women in his show Wild ‘N Out. If you watch you’ll notice the lovely ladies in the crowd giving a bit of eye candy with the laughs and flaunting around the crowd in scantily clad outfits. So regardless of what happens to the show, we thought we would take you down memory lane again to take a look at some of your favorite Wild ‘N Out snacks.