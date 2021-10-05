Bossip Video

You know we love to highlight Black excellence and EBONY Magazine has been at the forefront of serving the Black community for 75 years now.

To celebrate that milestone, EBONY announced the return and reimagining of its signature program, the 2021 EBONY Power 100. The awards ceremony will be held in Los Angeles on October 23rd and hopes to bring a night of fun, entertainment, food, and most importantly, celebration.

The eventful night will honor the outstanding achievements of African Americans across various industries such as business, sports, media, activism, music, entertainment, and more.

The iconic magazine has some heavy hitters on their 2021 EBONY Power 100 list that include, young Hollywood phenom Storm Reid (Rising Star Award); lead scientist of the Vaccine Research Center’s coronavirus team at the National Institutes of Health Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, (Innovator of the Year); Hip hop icon and entrepreneur MC Lyte (Trailblazer Award); NFL Hall of Famer and head football coach for Jackson State University Deion Sanders (Game Changer of the Year); Red Table Talk creators Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris (Entertainer of the Year Award) and P&G Executives Marc Pritchard, Damon Jones and Stephanie Headley (Corporate Citizen Award).

In the past EBONY has honored and highlighted achievements from celebrities like Ava Duvernay, Simone Biles, Nas, and John Legend. We’re excited to not only witness black excellence at its finest this year but also excited to see our favorite celebrities and community leaders slay away on the red carpet.

Check out the full list below!

Breakthrough Creators: Nae Nae Twins, Coodie & Chike, Brandice Daniel, Chad Easterling, Imani Ellis, Brandon Pankey, Demetria Lucas, Patrick “Fresh” Henry, Law Roach, and Misha Green

Ceiling Breaker: Thasunda Brown Duckett, Rosetta Bryson, Rashida Jones, Harvey Mason Jr., Fawn Weaver, Miriam Vales, Karine Jean-Pierre, Letitia “Tish” James, and Melanie Boulden

Community Builder: Regina Jackson, Trae the Truth, Missionary Ellen K. Clark, Eunique Jones Gibson, Emil Wilbekin, Alice Marie Johnson, Dr. Kendell Jasper, and Kainon Jasper, Brandon McEachern, Darryl Perkins, and Marcus Allen and Deon T. Jones

Entertainment Powerhouse: Andra Day, Regé-Jean Page, Anthony Mackie, MJ Rodriguez, Liesl Tommy, Tessa Thompson, and John David Washington

Excellence In Journalism: Don Lemon, Abby Phillip, Charles Blow, Tamron Hall, W. Kamau Bell, Tomi Adeyemi, Ebro Darden and Nischelle Turner

Game Changer: Shaquille O’ Neal, Francis Ngannou, Lewis Hamilton, Sydney McLaughlin, Stephen A. Smith, Brehanna Daniels, and Maya Moore

Innovation Leader: Beatrice Dixon, Songe LaRon, and Dave Salvant, Isaac Hayes III, Joy Buolamwini, MC Hammer, Dr. Patrice A. Harris, Dr. Angela D. Reddix, Tanya Van Court, and Arlan Hamilton

Music Impact: Big Freedia, Erica Campbell, Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, Derrick “D- Nice” Jones, Lil Baby, Questlove, Joi Brown, Jeanine McLean-Williams, Rapsody, Anderson .Paak and Travis Scott

NextGen: Nicolas Johnson, Noah Harris, Nia DaCosta, Cheick Camara, Chloe & Halle Bailey Jon Moody, Ermias Tadesse, Zaila Avant-garde, and Amanda Gorman

Social Justice Champion: Rep. Cori Bush, the CROWN Coalition (Kelli Richardson Lawson, Esi Eggleston Bracey, Orlena Nwokah Blanchard, Adjoah B. Asamoah, and Senator Holly J. Mitchell), Erica Ford, Darnella Frazier, Nikole Hannah- Jones, Shaun King, Keith Meadows, Brittany Packnett and Senator Raphael Warnock