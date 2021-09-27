Bossip Video

To hell with Larry Nassar!

Simone Biles is the greatest gymnast we’ve ever seen with our own two eyes. She is the undisputed GOAT. Her talent and her star power are unparalleled. Despite all of those superlatives, the mental anguish that she has been suffering because of the unchecked sexual abuse that she was subject to at the hands of convicted predator Dr. Larry Nassar has essentially cut short one of the greatest athletes of this generation.

According to a DailyMail report, Biles recently told New York Magazine, that her early departure from the Tokyo Olympics shouldn’t have happened because she should have even been at the Tokyo Olympics. It’s a heartbreaking piece of truth but it’s also very understandable considering the degree to which she and numerous others were abused.

‘If you looked at everything I’ve gone through for the past seven years, I should have never made another Olympic team,’ Biles told New York Magazine. ‘I should have quit way before Tokyo, when Larry Nassar was in the media for two years. It was too much. ‘But I was not going to let him take something I’ve worked for since I was six years old. I wasn’t going to let him take that joy away from me. So I pushed past that for as long as my mind and my body would let me.’

Imagine the position that she was in. She gave her life to being the very best and achieved that goal despite the fact that this trash-a** excuse for a human stole her focus and potentially her self-esteem. Biles, who covers this month’s episode, said transparently that she was suffering from a life-or-death case of the “twisties”, a complication where gymnasts lose their muscle memory and are “lost” in mid-air. The complex maneuvers that Biles and others attempt can be catastrophic if they aren’t able to land on their feet.

‘It’s so dangerous,’ she said. ‘It’s basically life or death. It’s a miracle I landed on my feet. If that was any other person, they would have gone out on a stretcher. As soon as I landed that vault, I went and told my coach: “I cannot continue.”‘

We’re thankful that Simone was able to make it out of Tokyo without injury but we can’t stress how f****d up it is that she’s had to deal with this on top of COVID-19 and the lack of family support at her performance.