Kelis’ husband Mike Mora recently shared a harrowing health update this week via social media.

The photographer and real estate mogul took to Instagram to reveal that he’s been battling stage 4 stomach cancer. Mora said that he felt something was off about his body after the family took off to southeast L.A. to settle on their farm.

The 36-year-old explained that initially, he attributed his fatigue to working long hours out on the field of the farm. However, Mora told his followers that after a few days, he began to experience what he described as the “worst” stomach pain ever.

“Loss of appetite. Pain in my back also started to creep in…finally decided to do something about it,” he wrote in a quick scrolling Instagram post. “It was a bit late. But just in time.”

“I thought the whole time that I just had an ulcer. With no idea what was about to come my way,” he continued. “Here I was, in a hospital bed, during the middle of the pandemic. All alone.”

After undergoing an endoscopic biopsy, Mora was later officially diagnosed with gastric adenocarcinoma, a form of cancer that grows in the lining of the stomach, according to the National Cancer Institute. Mora’s specialist discovered that his cancer had spread aggressively to the lymph nodes in his back. Now, after a year of treatment, the father of three is pubically documenting his scary health journey with the hopes of inspiring others.

Mora continued detailing his difficult recovery process in a second post telling fans:

“I am posting this…after so much thought. Many hours thinking of what the right thing to do is. Not because of a selfish reason. not because I want people to feel bad or sorry for me and my family. I am posting this because life is full of the most unexpected situations. I never thought this could happen to me. At just 36, with 3 kiddos, and a wife that loves me. I want to be able to help those that might be experiencing something like this- a life altering disease full of questions and doubt- maybe, hopefully. By showing that it’s possible to make it through. You always see people post about how life is too short. How you should reach out to those you love no matter where life has taken you. It is the truth. Don’t take your time here, your time with friends, family, for granted. S*** can be over just like that! This was the first of many, many more iv’s and needles to be pricked on my arm….”

Mora concluded his powerful message by sending love to his wife. “The story will continue..Love you @kelis,” he wrote.

The 42-year-old singer has not publicly commented on her husband’s condition.

Mora and Kelis quietly tied the knot in 2014. A year later, the couple welcomed their son Shepard. The couple also shares a daughter named Galilee who was born in 2020. Kelis has a 12-year-old son named Knight from her previous marriage with rapper Nas.

Our prayers are with Mora and his entire family during this difficult time.

