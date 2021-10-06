Bossip Video

BIA takes to Twitter to address criticism over her BET Hip-Hop Awards performance and hints that jealousy is afoot.

Last night, BET aired its 2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards show and delivered as always.

The big winners of the night included Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, and Tyler The Creator. Tyler took home the inaugural “Rock The Bells Cultural Influence Award” and Nelly took home the legendary “I AM HIP-HOP AWARD.” The night had amazing performances from the likes of Baby Keem, Nelly, Young Thug, and more.

One of the most talked-about performances was from BIA, not only because she brought out Lil Jon, but because social media slandered her “lack of energy.”





Play



BIA has always had a chill, laid-back vibe that also translated to her live performance. Social media didn’t hold back, asking for more and continuing to talk about it today as well. BIA, however, is unfazed and took to social media to address the critiques.

“One thing about me…I’m always gonna stay grateful, and perfect my craft. Thanks for the constructive criticism! I take it all in and come back harder next time.”

Whatever the controversy, any artist who can take constructive criticism is one that will be around for a long time.