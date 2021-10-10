Bossip Video

“No Time To Die” is finally here

After multiple delays, buzzy Bond film “No Time To Die” finally opened in theaters with Lashana Lynch starring as the first Black 007 in the storied franchise’s 58-year history.

In “No Time To Die,” Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

As expected, there’s big guns, bigger explosions, and the punniest of puns in the slick blockbuster featuring an ensemble cast including Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Ana De Armas, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes all shining in their own unique right.

The long-awaited film marks Daniel Craig’s fifth and final 007 movie which coincidentally comes around the same time as the 25th anniversary of “GoldenEye.”

We caught up with dynamic 007s Daniel & Lashana who opened up about their delayed blockbuster, unique relationship in the film, Bond boot camp and more in our interview you can view below:

One of the most anticipated films of 2021, the nearly 3-hour Action-Thriller is expected to match up to prior box office-shattering films within the saga.

According to Forbes, “Die Another Day,” “Casino Royale” and “Quantum of Solace” brought in a whopping $160 million-$168 million.

“No Time To Die” is now playing in theaters everywhere!