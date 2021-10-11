Bossip Video

Nelson Makamo and DeLeón Tequila hosted a private VIP dinner to celebrate Makamo’s first solo US exhibition titled: BLUE.

Nelson Makamo is a Johannesburg-based artist who was born in 1982 in a small town called Modimolle. Known for his vibrant portraits set in pulsating African urbanized landscapes, Nelson Makamo is a widely celebrated, young South African artist.

Nelson recently launched his first US exhibition entitled ‘BLUE’. To celebrate this occasion, the artist teamed up with DeLeón Tequila for a private dinner.

‘BLUE’ has been four years in the making and brings 44 of Makamo’s works stateside, making this impressive new body of work the largest collection he has ever showcased. The artwork explores the emotive range of the color – blue summons an age of recognition, transition, and development; it is overflowing with opportunities because it is undoubtedly of a feminine resolve.

Makamo’s exhibit ‘BLUE’ will be in residency through November 20 at 1242 Palmetto Street in Los Angeles, California. Each guest that attended his celebratory dinner were gifted 1/50 collector’s item from Nelson & DeLeón Tequila that housed a customized ‘BLUE EARRING’ print from Nelson, a bottle of DeLeón Añejo, and a set of Baccarat glassware.

Guests celebrated with signature cocktails from DeLeón including the Paloma Azul, a re-imagination for the classic tequila cocktail created with both the color and flavor palette of Nelson Makamo, including a custom, edible cobalt blue paint the same hue as many of Nelson’s artworks.

