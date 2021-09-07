Bossip Video

Miss Lawrence knows how to throw a sexy event.

Thursday night, multi-hyphenate artist Miss Lawrence brought community and celebration together in honor of Black Pride Atlanta and BOSSIP was in the building! Dubbed The Family Table, guests from all walks of life gathered at APT 4B over great food, vibrant cocktails, and invaluable conversation surrounding continuing progress and support of the LGBTQIA community.

Throughout the evening guests – including recording artist, Academy Award nominee/Golden Globe Winner (United States vs. Billie Holiday) Andra Day, Actress (Dolemite, United States vs. Billie Holiday) Da’Vine Joy Randolph, radio host and entertainment industry executive Kenny Burns, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, author and media personality Bevy Smith, executive producer and writer (P-Valley) Patrick-Ian Polk, Netflix Vice President of Inclusion Strategy for Content & Marketing Darnell Moore, Netflix Vice President of Inclusion Strategy for Product Wade Davis, BET Chief Marketing Officer Kim Paige, The New York Times best-wselling author and host (Prime with Charles Blow) Charles Blow, PMM Agency CEO Kimberly Blackwell, and Founder of The Ayars Agency Ashuanna Ayars – celebrated together over DeLeón Tequila and CÎROC Vodka cocktails, and genuine conversation aimed at lifting each other up.

Bevy Smith capped off the evening with a special “Unity” toast to capture the essence of the dinner – that we are stronger together.

While the conversation was stimulating… The food was absolutely DELICIOUS. We had the snapper and it was PHENOMENAL!

We also have to shout out DJ Jash Jay who kept the vibes high all night long.

Black people are sooooo beautiful. Whether dressed up or casually chic, all of Miss Lawrence’s guests looked trés magnifique!