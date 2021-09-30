Bossip Video

Oh Mama!

Cardi B’s stylist, Kollin Carter – who is an image genius, by the way, posted a video of Cardi B rocking a Schiaparelli ensemble that deserves to be in somebody’s museum.

The Italian fashion brand is famous for its legacy of designs that play on surrealism and their otherwordly high fashion couture.

Cardi, who just recently welcomed her 2nd child earlier this month, turned heads at Paris Fashion Week in a Schiaparelli tweed-style coat decked up with gold breastplates complete with a gigantic bold headpiece designed by the brand. It looks like the headpiece also doubled as sunglasses. Talk about a fashion risk!

The 28-year-old Grammy-award-winning artist topped off the look with a few surreal accessories, “including rings that resembled teeth and a chain necklace featuring charms shaped like eyes and lips,” Page Six notes.

Take a closer look at the getup below.

The “WAP” rapstress posed for the cameras alongside her hubby Offset who dazzled in an all-black Prada outfit.

Cardi’s fashionable appearance in Paris is the first time that fans have seen her since giving birth to her new baby boy. The hitmaker debuted her snatched post-baby body while strutting throughout the City of Light and we have got to say, she’s looking good!

This isn’t the first time that the Bronx native has been spotted wearing an off-the-runway look. On Sept. 28, Cardi shared another photo of her post-baby baggin’ bod sporting a red sequin bodycon gown from Mugler. The rapper looked gorgeous as a hood of feathers sprawled across the top of the dress giving the look a dramatic effect.

What do you think of Cardi’s fashionable Schiaparelli moment? Are you feeling it or Nah? Tell us down below.