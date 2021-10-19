Bossip Video

A #BlackGirlMagic maker has created a card game that blends Black nostalgia with karaoke.

Dae Fenwick is the owner and creator of Kulture Karaoke, a group-friendly card game set to release in Target stores nationwide on November 8, 2021.

Last year on her birthday, Fae invited family and friends to an Atlanta karaoke lounge and decided to put her own spin on the evening. Fae had guests pull a card and select a song to sing based on categories like “a song that reminds you of middle school”, ultimately bringing Kulture Karaoke to life.

To play, participants can choose between two options; Karaoke Night – where they “just pull a card, pick a song, and have fun” with a karaoke microphone, or Karaoke Battle where 3 players (or 3 groups) battle once again with a mic for the win. A description for option two reads:

If playing as individuals, 2 players will each pull a card, pick a song, and perform. The 3rd player will act as the judge and decide who was the best performer. Keep going until each player has battled at least 4 times, and then declare a winner! For groups, play the same way, with 2 or more groups battling at a time, and 1 group serving as the judges.

Fenwick, a Detroit native, 80’s baby, attorney, HBCU graduate of Clark Atlanta and Texas Southern, and member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., believes in making products “for us, by us” and is anxiously anticipating her Black culture celebrating card game expanding to Target. It’s currently available online at KultureKaraoke.com.

“I am so excited to bring Kulture Karaoke into Target stores,” said Fenwick via a statement. “Over the past few years, Target has become a prime retailer for party games. Also, with their commitment to supporting Black-owned businesses, it is the perfect match.

She’s also looking forward to expanding Kulture Karaoke to include other music genres.

“One thing that the success of Kulture Karaoke has shown me is that the sky’s the limit,” said Fenwick. “The game in its current form focuses mainly on 1990’s and early 2000’s Hip Hop and R&B categories. But there is so much other great music that I plan to explore in the future, like 80s music, 70s music, and other genres. Also, since the game focuses on culture, there is the opportunity to expand into other categories, like Black TV shows or movies. I am excited to create additional products that will continue to celebrate our culture. “

Will YOU be playing Kulture Karaoke this holiday season?