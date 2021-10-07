Bossip Video

Miu Miu : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2022

Source: Dominique Charriau / Getty

Cardi B isn’t the only one burning up the streets in France, some fellow stylish stunners made waves at Paris Fashion Week.

On Tuesday, Miu Miu’s Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show took place at Paris’ Palais d’Iena and it brought out a bevy of celebs.

Amongst the star-studded crowd was Lori Harvey

Miu Miu : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2022

Source: Dominique Charriau / Getty

Marsai Martin

Miu Miu : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2022

Source: Dominique Charriau / Getty

and Halle Bailey.

Miu Miu : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2022

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

The #BlackGirlMagic makers all donned looks from the fashion house’s collection and caught the eyes of photogs.

Lori Harvey was spotted outside of the show in a bedazzled form-fitting midi dress coated in glittery rhinestones…

Lori Harvey

Source: Pierre Teyssot / Splash News

Lori Harvey

Source: Spread Pictures / Splash News

Marsai who was styled by Jason Rembert rocked leather shorts, and a bow tie to complete her tuxedo-inspired look…

Miu Miu : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2022

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

and Halle donned a crystallized Miu Miu crop top and skirt accessorized crystal JéBlanc earrings.

Miu Miu : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2022

Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty

Miu Miu : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2022

Source: Dominique Charriau / Getty

Also spotted was a fellow Miu Miu rocking Venus Williams who did double duty at the Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton fashion show…

Miu Miu : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2022

Source: Dominique Charriau / Getty

and KiKi Layne who donned sparkly sunnies.

Miu Miu : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2022

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

Miu Miu : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2022

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

Looking gorgeous, gals!

Lori also spotlighted her Miu Miu look on Instagram.

“Thank you @MiuMiu for having me. I’m in love with the whole collection,” she captioned a sultry video.

Miu Miu’s spring/summer 2022 line features midriffs, miniskirts, and belted bandeaus. The collection curated by Miuccia Prada, the founder of Miu Miu, also featured a back-to-work wardrobe for the post-pandemic age.

What do YOU think about these Miu Miu mamis slaying Paris Fashion Week?

Categories: News, Seen on the Scene, Someone We Actually Like
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.