Cardi B isn’t the only one burning up the streets in France, some fellow stylish stunners made waves at Paris Fashion Week.

On Tuesday, Miu Miu’s Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show took place at Paris’ Palais d’Iena and it brought out a bevy of celebs.

Amongst the star-studded crowd was Lori Harvey…

Marsai Martin…

and Halle Bailey.

The #BlackGirlMagic makers all donned looks from the fashion house’s collection and caught the eyes of photogs.

Lori Harvey was spotted outside of the show in a bedazzled form-fitting midi dress coated in glittery rhinestones…

Marsai who was styled by Jason Rembert rocked leather shorts, and a bow tie to complete her tuxedo-inspired look…

and Halle donned a crystallized Miu Miu crop top and skirt accessorized crystal JéBlanc earrings.

Also spotted was a fellow Miu Miu rocking Venus Williams who did double duty at the Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton fashion show…

and KiKi Layne who donned sparkly sunnies.

Looking gorgeous, gals!

Lori also spotlighted her Miu Miu look on Instagram.

“Thank you @MiuMiu for having me. I’m in love with the whole collection,” she captioned a sultry video.

Miu Miu’s spring/summer 2022 line features midriffs, miniskirts, and belted bandeaus. The collection curated by Miuccia Prada, the founder of Miu Miu, also featured a back-to-work wardrobe for the post-pandemic age.





What do YOU think about these Miu Miu mamis slaying Paris Fashion Week?