Sorry, saddie baddies! Summer Walker’s uptempo tune has an official video.

The LVRN/Interscope Records songstress has dropped the visual for “Ex For A Reason”, the first single from her forthcoming “Still Over It” album.

In the Lacey Duke-directed video, the Atlanta-based artist pairs bubbly and intoxicating scenes against the track’s hard-hitting theme. As the video progresses, Summer and her band of baddies eventually land at a house party where her famed “hard drive” earns its very own cameo—but the DJ played by comedian Desi Banks has some issues.

The Buddah Bless and Sean Garrett-produced song of course also features rapper JT, who first stormed onto the scene in 2018 as half of the Miami duo, City Girls. JT dons an ice blue Laurel DeWitt bamboo-earring inspired outfit for the music video…

while Summer rocks some super sexy fishnet.

As previously reported, Summer’s well aware that some fans wanted her to usher them into a more melancholy mood with her single but she wants them to “move past it.”

“We’re here now, so leave me alone,” she reiterated on her InstaStory.

What do YOU think about “Ex For A Reason”?

Despite detractors, Summer recently revealed three songs from the 20-song tracklist for her “Still Over It” album that drops November 5; “Bitter,” “Ex for a Reason” and “Ciara’s Prayer” featuring narration by fellow Atlanta superstar, Ciara.

Alongside each track is a date spanning August 2019 to October 2021, signifying that “Still Over It” will play out in story-form and driving the excitement surrounding its release is “Summer’s Hard Drive.”

What began as a marketing campaign has now taken on a life of its own, with the inanimate “hard drive” making promotional appearances and now hosting its very own contest. With the hard drive encased in a seemingly impenetrable box, New York City fans were challenged with breaking the box in exchange for early album access.

Summer Walker’s album is now available for pre-order, HERE.