Bossip Video

Massssk & Tiddays

A masked and tidday’d Summer Walker stepped out for the LVRN Takeover party at REVEL where she turned heads while dressed like a sexy Mortal Kombat character.

The notoriously un-vaxxed stunner was on hand sanitizer duty which is shocking considering her very questionable views on COVID and the pandemic.

Why she switched up, we’d love to know, but she kept everyone sanitized at the Atlanta event that attracted LVRN artists and friends including Toosii, Symba, BRS Kash, Shelley FKA DRAM, and freaky flick star Teanna Trump.

Summer’s rare outing comes a few weeks ahead of her highly anticipated sophomore album “Still Over It” that’s sure to address the toxic shenanigans between her and baby daddy London who produced her debut album “Over It.”

We don’t know much else about the long-awaited album but we’re pretty sure it won’t have London on any tracks despite his executive involvement on Summer’s platinum-selling debut.

The critically-acclaimed album peaked at #1 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and became the most-streamed album by a female R&B artist ever.

In a super creative promo, Summer brings her “Over It” album artwork to life in a pink-splashed video where we see her chilling in her bedroom, chatting on the phone with City Girl JT who’s calling from prison.

“Aw but I can’t wait ’til you get out. We’re gonna have so much fun,” Summer says, teasing their collab “Ex For A Reason.” “You already know how it is when we get together,” JT adds.

Peep the teaser below.

And yes, Summer looks as good as she’s ever looked.

Also… Teanna Trump? What??