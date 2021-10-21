Bossip Video

Are you ready for ‘Harlem?’

With “Insecure” coming to an end these next few months, the lane for a well-moisturized Comedy series with relatable Black characters and live-tweet worthy themes is wide open for buzzy projects like Prime Video’s “Harlem” from “Girl’s Trip” creator Tracy Oliver.

Created, written, and executive produced by Oliver, the upcoming single-camera comedy follows four stylish and ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem, New York City: a rising star professor struggling to make space for her love life; a savvy tech entrepreneur always dating someone new; a no-filter singer; and a hopeless romantic fashion designer. Together, they level up into the next phase of their careers, relationships, and big city dreams.

The series stars Meagan Good as “Camille,” Grace Byers as “Quinn,” Shoniqua Shandai as “Angie,” Jerrie Johnson as “Tye,” and Tyler Lepley as “Ian.”

Additional recurring guest stars include Jasmine Guy as “Patricia,” Whoopi Goldberg as “Dr. Elise Pruitt,” Andrea Martin as “Robin,” Robert Ri’chard as “Shawn,” Juani Feliz as “Isabela,” Kate Rockwell as “Ana,” and Sullivan Jones as “Jameson.”

“Harlem” is produced by Amazon Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal studio Group, in association with Paper Kite Productions. In addition to Oliver, Paper Kite’s Amy Poehler (Russian Doll) and Kim Lessing (Moxie) also serve as executive producers alongside 3 Arts’ Dave Becky (True Story) and 13-time Grammy Award-winner Pharrell Williams (Hidden Figures) and Mimi Valdés (Roxanne Roxanne) from i am OTHER. Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip) directed the first two episodes.

The 10-episode Amazon Original series premieres exclusively on Prime Video on December 3rd.