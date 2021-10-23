Bossip Video

NBA Youngboy is free at least! Well, sort of.

After spending seven months in jail, the “Make No Sense” rapper was released on Friday (Oct. 22) after Judge Shelly Dick of the Middle District of Louisiana granted him bond. Kentrell DeSean Gaulden is no longer in custody!

However, his freedom comes along with certain conditions such as remaining under house arrest in Utah and wearing ankle monitor. According to @LawyerforWorkers, he won’t be able to leave the residence and only his family can live with him. Only three visitors will be allowed at a time and all visitors must be approved by the judge. Dick also enforced a curfew.

Other restrictions also include a ban on guns and drugs. Last but not least, he must submit to drug testing. But first, YoungBoy must post a $1.5 million property bond or put $500,000 cash into a trust account of his attorneys before he can be released.

If everything goes according to planned, Youngboy plans on building a recording studio at his new Utah home and hiring a security firm staffed by former soldiers to patrol the grounds, although security wasn’t one of the judge’s conditions.

The question that everyone keeps asking is why a home in Utah?? Well, according to a court testimony revealed YoungBoy recently bought a home in northern Utah to be near the family of a childhood tutor/mentor who took him under her wing. His lawyers argued if YoungBoy were to move to Utah, he would be “kept in line by an adoptive family eager to keep him out of jail.”

Fans and fellow celebrity Chris Brown, took to his Instagram story writing, “Welcome Home” alongside a photo of the Sincerely, Kentrell spitter.

Bossip reported earlier this year that the Louisiana rapper was arrested in March following a pursuit with police. He had an outstanding warrant on drug and weapons charges from a September 2020 arrest in Baton Rouge. He pleaded not guilty to one count of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of an unregistered firearm and is awaiting trial.

Due to the government presenting inaccurate evidence, NBA YoungBoy was granted bond. The LAPD officer who apprehended him during the March pursuit claimed he was driving 80-90 mph, but in fact, he was only doing 40 mph, according to new testimony.

Like most rappers behind bars, NBA Youngboy didn’t forget about his fans and delivered his album Sincerely, Kentrell, which debuted a top the Billboard 200.

Not only did he give birth to a new album but he also welcomed the birth his eighth child last month.

Fans of NBA Youngboy also created a petition earlier this month, a Change.org petition to free YoungBoy, which garnered over 101,000 signatures.

“It is with great belief that [YoungBoy] would see this as a great opportunity to ameliorate himself as a person and an artist. We have watched him grow over the years and he has much more time to better himself,” the petition read. “Being granted a release by the president himself would be life-changing and historical. Not only would the rapper be able to be with his family and friends, but he would be able to provide music for his fans and live his life.”

Hopefully NBA YoungBoy can change his life around and turn over a new leaf for not only himself but also his offsprings and fans.