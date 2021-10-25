Bossip Video

It’s lit!

The business minds behind a popular cannabis lifestyle brand Gumbo–publicly enjoyed by top music artists like Meek Mill, Migos, Dave East, Fabolous, and others–are officially launching an innovative new company, GUMBO Brands, with a two-day, immersive pop-up experience in New York City on October 27-28, 2021.

With legalization having passed in New York, it’s an exciting time for the cannabis industry overall. But a look at the demographics behind marijuana businesses nationwide shows that legalization alone isn’t enough to provide reparations for the communities damaged by 50+ years of criminalization. In this space, GUMBO Brands is leveraging creative cultural interventions to encourage entrepreneurship and support racial justice outcomes and inclusion.

The GUMBO Brands pop-up in Chelsea will be open from 2:00-9:00pm on October 27th and 28th, with special programming featuring notable guests happening each evening from 6:00-7:30pm and a finale afterparty dubbed “Midnight Brunch” featuring a secret show where GUMBO’s creative collaborations will be revealed.

Full details for the weekend appear below. For more information, visit gumbobrands.com.

WHAT:

Fireside Chat: Lifestyle, Culture, & Cannabis – Creative Opportunities for Emerging Entrepreneurs

WHERE:

The Ainsworth – Chelsea

122 W 26th St, New York, NY 10001

WHEN:

Wednesday, October 27, 2021

6:00pm – 7:30pm

Pop-up is open from 2:00-9:00pm

WHO:

Karim Butler, Gumbo Brands

Upscale Vandal

Moderator: Rashaad Lambert, SVP Culture & Community, Forbes Magazine

WHAT:

Panel Discussion:

WHERE:

The Ainsworth – Chelsea

122 W 26th St, New York, NY 10001

WHEN:

Thursday, October 28, 2021

6:00pm – 7:30pm

Pop-up is open from 2:00-9:00pm

WHO:

Moderator: Selena Hill, Black Enterprise