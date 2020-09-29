It’s Lit! Chris Rock Returning To ‘Saturday Night Live’ To Host 46th Season Premiere 10/3, Megan Thee Stallion Set As Musical Guest!

Chris Rock is headed back to familiar grounds. The comedian has been tapped as the guest host for the season opener of ‘Saturday Night Live’ this Saturday, October 3rd. He’ll be in good company as rapper Megan Thee Stallion will serve as the musical guest for the NBC series’ 46th season premiere.

This is Chris Rock’s third appearance as host. The multiple Emmy and Grammy Award winner stars in the fourth installment of FX’s critically acclaimed drama series “Fargo,” which launched this weekend on Sept. 27th.

This will be Megan Thee Stallion’s “SNL” musical guest debut. Her latest album, “Suga,” has garnered over 900 million streams to date and spawned this summer’s smash hit and 3x platinum single, “Savage.”

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

The show airs live coast to coast at 11:29 pm EST and 8:29 pm PST