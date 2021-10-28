Bossip Video

Aperol Papi

When Drake isn’t inspiring Instagram captions with chart-topping hits, he’s exposing fans to the finer things in life as Rap’s biggest influencer responsible for countless trends, culture shifts, and memes.

Most recently, he was spotted with an eye-catching drink that fans immediately identified as an Aperol Spritz which reigns as the #1 cocktail in Italy.

Known for its bright orange color and simple recipe (Aperol, Prosecco, and soda water), the Aperol Spritz invites certified cocktail lovers to embrace the Italian lifestyle of togetherness.

Best served in a decadent wine glass, the popular aperitif appears to be one of Drake’s go-to drinks that made another cameo in his IG stories amidst his Scorpio shenanigans this past weekend.

As an iconic Italian cocktail, Aperol Spritzes pair perfectly with pizza, setting the stage for Aperitivo hour–a pre-meal Happy Hour meant to whet your appetite–that we recently experienced in honor of National Pizza Month.

Interested in making Spritzes for your upcoming Halloween party (they are bright orange)? Here’s a quick and easy recipe:

Ingredients: Aperol, Prosecco, soda water, an orange slice and plenty of ice

2) Add a splash of soda and stir gently to mix. 1) In a glass full of ice, combine Prosecco followed by Aperol in equal parts. 3) Garnish with an orange slice and enjoy.

