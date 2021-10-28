Bossip Video

Tracee Ellis Ross is the latest cover star for Harper’s BAZAAR.

For the November 2021 issue of the magazine, the Black-ish star posed in big, billowy dresses, holding balloons almost as big as her personality. During her coverstory, Ellis Ross talks about her time on television, finding happiness while being on her own, and accepting everything that comes with age.

Check out some of the most memorable quotes from her interview with the mag down below:

On finding happiness on her own: “I didn’t see enough examples of different versions of how a woman can find happiness and joy and power and sensuality, sexuality, all of that, without it being through the lens of how I’m seen by a man. People are like, ‘You’re the poster child for being single.’ And I was like, ‘Great.’ But what I would prefer is that I’m the poster child for living my life on my terms. And that there’s a version of that for everyone. I don’t live my life for other people. I just totally live it for me. This is something that has really solidified itself into an unbreakable, unshakable foundation in the last four or five years.”

On using her platform to speak up for what she believes in: “There were a lot of instances on Girlfriends when I used my voice powerfully and it wasn’t well received. People don’t want to be told that what they’re doing might not be the right thing or might not make everybody happy. But I am somebody who—I don’t just go along to get along.”

On reflecting on the near-decade she has spent playing Bow on Black-ish and how ending the long-running show and putting a beloved character to rest feels different from leaving her role as Joan on Girlfriends: “I’m ready for it to be the end, and also it’s going to be really hard. I mean, eight years we’ve watched the TV kids grow up. We’ve watched Anthony’s beard do tons of different things. I found my voice. It came before, but I really started using it during Black-ish.”

On embracing her age: “I’m the sexiest I’ve ever been. And when I say that, I mean I feel the most myself. And the information is just not out there. And it’s as if you get to this age and—what was that Tina Fey sketch?” she asks, referring to the one Fey starred in on Inside Amy Schumer called “Last F***able Day.” “It’s like, they’re going to cart me off in a canoe into no-man’s-land. Fuck that. Shut up. I’m going to be sexy all over the place. Living my life with my juice.”