Bossip Video

It looks like those Tyler Lepley and Miracle Watt’s dating rumors are true!

The P-Valley stars sent the internet into a heart-eyed tailspin after the famous model shared a video of her and Lepley on what appeared to be a romantic vacation.

Minutes later, Lepley posted a picture of himself alongside Miracle on his Instagram account, but he kept his caption pretty vague teasing fans with the “crossed fingers” emoji along with a sweet heart. Maybe the hunky actor is hoping that Miracle is this one? We don’t know, but it certainly appears so.

Miracle also reposted the photo and captioned it, “6.14.21.”

Romance rumors have been swirling between the pair for a while. Back in September the duo was spotted getting flirty in the comment section on one of Miracle’s Instagram posts. The Miracle Lifestyle founder shared a video of herself trimming her natural hair.

“I mean , “Its just hair they say,” the star wrote in the caption of her post uploaded on Sept.16.

That’s when Lepley jumped in and sweetly replied:

“Headed back now!”

“Hurryyyyy..!” Miracle responded with a few heart eye emojis attached.

Around that time, news surfaced that the P-Valley heartthrob had called it quits with his longtime girlfriend and agent April King. Sources close to the star revealed to Love B. Scott that Lepley shared two children,” including an 8-month-old” with his ex. The former couple was even engaged shortly before they broke up in July. It’s unclear as to what caused the split.

Miracle was previously caught canoodling with Diddy prior to her budding baeship with Lepley, but neither party actually confirmed whether they were dating. The two raised eyebrows after they were spotted on vacation alongside DJ Khaled and his family, but it looks like that ship has since sailed now that Miracle and Lepley are together.

What do you think? Do these two P-Valley hotties make a good couple? Tell us down below!