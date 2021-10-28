Bossip Video

Facebook is the most powerful social medium in the world, you could call it the greatest social experiment in history. One thing Facebook has taught us is people will not behave and are more gullible than we ever imagined. People wake up every day go to the platform and spread misinformation, which Facebook seemingly doesn’t care about, according to an alleged whistleblower.

On the flip side, Facebook keeps us connected and can be used for good, gathering people with similar, harmless interests. While Facebook is dealing with the allegations from the whistleblower, they announced last week they would be changing their parent company’s name.

Today, we learned the new name is Meta as the company is focused on building its metaverse.

The new name is almost the same as a fresh slate and also the next step of connecting all of us even more through virtual reality. Another surprising development from this morning’s announcement is Meta will use its strong ties to VR machine the Oculus brand to roll out a new VR-friendly Gand Theft Auto game.

While tech nerds are excited about the name change, politicians are already skeptical about the changes and have harsh feedback.