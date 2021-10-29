Bossip Video

Yung Miami drops her new single “Rap Freaks” with a few name drops, but the Diddy mention is sparking dating rumors once again.

The City Girls have a brand that is strong in the streets and with the ladies. They have single-handedly added words into our everyday lives and also given us some great music while they are at it. JT and Yung Miami have created a lifestyle in front of our eyes that’s perfect for the social media and Instagram times we live in. Their fans ride for them together and in their separate outings, constantly hyping them up at every turn.

Today, Yung Miami dropped her latest single “Rap Freaks” and mentioned several rappers on the track, leaving fans breaking down every line in the song. Perhaps the most stand-out lyrics that have fans tweeting up a storm are lines in the song where she refers to Diddy.

“I like bad boys, no ho sh*t, Diddy let me put it in your face like them roaches (Like that) And put your rich ass to sleep, Buenas Noches (Goodnight, n****, hahaha, night, night, haha)”

It was rumored earlier this year that Miami and rap icon Diddy may be an item after they were spotted getting cozy together on social media. As far as the roaches line, she is referring to the viral video of Diddy explaining he once had 15 roaches on his face.

Play

Yung Miami did her thing on the track and it was all in good fun, plus, 50 Cent was quick to hit social media and shout her out. Future was also mentioned in the track and Miami made sure to mention she is not like Lori. She throws the prize at a number of rappers throughout the song but unfortunately for Kodak, it just isn’t in the cards.

You can watch the visual for the song below.