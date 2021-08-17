In Their Feelings: The City Girls Talk About Drake “Choppin’ Their A**” And Reveal Who Could Play Them In A Movie!

Here’s how you kick off a brand new season! Count on JT and Caresha to keep it cute.

“The Carlos Watson Show” is back for Season 3 and we’re super excited to have some really great exclusives from today’s episode with the City Girls!

One of our favorite parts of the interview happened when Carlos asked JT and Yung Miami about the moment when they knew they had made it big. The ladies said they knew they were on to something when Drake called and asked them to collaborate with him for his huge single “In My Feelings…” Miami and JT talked about having to keep the collaboration a secret for weeks and then laughed about how ultimately Drake ended up “choppin’ their a**” by not using their full verses.

Isn’t that the cutest? We feel them about getting chopped but we honestly couldn’t imagine the song without them and it really feels perfect the way their verses were chopped up and mixed in. Do you agree? Would you want to hear the original verses they laid down? We would!

In any case, that’s not the only clip from the show that we’re excited to share.

Hit the flip to find out who Miami and JT would want to play them in a movie about their lives.