PrettyLittleThangin’

La La Anthony extended her winning streak with her very own PrettyLittleThing brand ambassador Edit after months of premium thirst traps in their curve-caressing dresses.

According to the official PrettyLittleThing site, La La “dropped the ultimate edit of going out worthy looks to give you that “out out” clout. Think the dresses that are sure to star in your next big night out and the mix and match separates for when the dress code calls for that something extra. Serve them nothing but body in silhouette enhancing all in ones and make a statement in lashings of pleather, mesh and PVC.

In a colour palette of sumptuous earth tones, sizzling red and monochromatic hues, these after dark styles are for the babes that are going places. Whatever your plans, La La Anthony just brought you an edit guaranteed to have you looking unforgettable.”

The emerging media maven celebrated her latest power move with a launch event at Beauty and Essex in Hollywood that brought out Taylor Rooks, Miss Jackson (if ya nasty), Parker McKenna Posey, John Wall, and more.

This comes after appearances on trending STARZ series “BMF” as ‘Markaisha Taylor’–the wife of a flamboyant drug dealer that Meech and Terry befriend and hit Hulu series “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” where she guest starred as Def Jam Music exec Tracey Waples.

With multiple projects and ventures, La La is everywhere, and recently stopped by The Angie Martinez Show where she opened up about her looming divorce from Carmelo Anthony.

“After you’ve been through what I’ve been through, which was public and really hard, you do start feeling like that and you see how people become jaded and, you know, ‘Maybe it’s not for me.’ But I always want to stay positive,” she said. “Marriage, I don’t think I can do that ever again. I mean, some amazing person would have to come. I don’t see that happening again.”

Thankfully, she has plenty of things going on outside of the seemingly stressful divorce.

To shop La La’s poppin’ PLT Edits, click here.