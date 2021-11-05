REAL dumb.
We’d have to be down REAL BAD to be taking life or death advice from Joe Rogan but under no circumstances would we be seeking his counsel if we were a multi-million dollar Super Bowl Champion quarterback.
However, this is how Green Bay Packers QB1 Aaron Rodgers has decided to play his hand. Earlier this week is was announced that Rodgers would not be playing Sunday because he was contracted COVID-19. The announcement created quite a controversy mainly because Rodgers had previously told reports that he was vaccinated when asked directly about his stance. He played shady semantics with words in his reply and was ultimately outed as a liar.
“Immunized” huh? Well, today, according to TMZ, we found out exactly what the hell that words salad meant. Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and said that he has been taking ivermectin to combat his positive COVID diagnosis on the advice of Joe Rogan.
“I’ve consulted with a now-good friend of mine, Joe Rogan, after he got COVID and I’ve been doing a lot of the stuff that he recommended in his podcasts and on the phone to me,” Rodgers said.
“I’ve been taking monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, zinc, vitamin c and d, and HCQ,” the NFL player continued, “and I feel pretty incredible.”
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.