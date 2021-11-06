Bossip Video

Kanye West made headlines once again on Thursday following his interview on Revolt TV’s Drink Champs going viral. During his interview, he hit on a lot of subjects like marriage, money, fashion and of course, music.

While talking about music he brought up numerous artists in the industry and Soulja Boy happened to be one of them.

If you don’t remember, Soulja Boy was pissed when Donda dropped and his recorded verse was taken off the album. Well, hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN decided to ask Ye about the situation and he explained that he took Soulja Boy off because, basically, his verse wasn’t good. Yikes.

This news not only surprised fans but surprised Soulja Boy as well. According to big Draco, Ye’s views and feelings during this interview were all cap. Soulja Boy explained that in person Kanye praised his verse so why the switch up now?

“Don’t text me and say that verse wasn’t good,” Soulja Boy replied. “Don’t get on no muthafuckin’ public platform and say different from what the fuck you told me to my face. Tell me to my face that shit was trash bitch-ass fucking scab-head ass boy. Who cut your hair?”

Although Kanye believed Draco‘s verse was trash he gave him props and called him one of the top five most influential rappers of all time for modern artists.

Soulja says he and Ye clearly need to have a one-on-one chat to figure things out so neither wastes the other’s time again.