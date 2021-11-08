Bossip Video

Katt Williams is taking extra precautions for his fans following the terrible tragedy that took place at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas.

While the comedian was performing on Saturday night, he learned that an audience member passed out–and he did not hesitate to pause his live show while waiting to make sure the attendee was okay.

“I’m sorry if I won’t move on but that s**t that happened at, yeah, that Astroworld s**t, that mean we can’t never continue until we know somebody mothaf***ing good,” Williams told the crowd at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, according to TMZ.

Of course, the comedian was referring to Travis Scott’s Astroworld Music Festival on Friday, where eight people were killed and hundreds were injured while watching the rapper perform.

“I’m not [going to] be leaving with nothing on my conscious,” He continued.

The crowd responded with cheers in support of his decision to pause the live show.

Fans who attended Williams’ live show took to social media to praise the comedian, also revealing that he paused his set for approximately 10 minutes as medics assisted the person who passed out.

According to reports from TMZ, he stayed on stage as the incident played out, speaking to the audience until the medics eventually removed the distressed guest out of the auditorium.

“We made the right decision,” the comedian said before jumping back into his set.

Afterward, fans celebrated Williams’ decision to stop the show on Twitter, thanking him for “being such a professional.”