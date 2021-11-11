Bossip Video

This guy is wild!

Nick Cannon’s relationship rhetoric seems to get wilder and wilder as he ages. The 41-year-old daytime talk show host played a game of “plead the fifth” with television producer Andy Cohen for The Nick Cannon Show and some of the things he revealed were completely out of pocket! Although we can assume if you’ve been following Nick’s fatherhood journey, you wouldn’t be TOO shocked by his answers.

During his conversation with Andy, Nick revealed that he’s “single as a slice of cheese,” and Nick immediately followed up the declaration by revealing who his “favorite” baby mama is out of the four he’s had his seven kids with. There’s Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, and Alyssa Scott.

Not shying away from the question, Nick answered:

“I got this. I ain’t scared of you, Andy. My favorite baby mama is the next one,” said Nick. “I don’t think that was a good answer,” Cohen responded.

Nick then expounded on his answer, revealing that any baby mama from his past is a suitable candidate to have more children with so technically they could all be “next.”

In related news, the father of seven also mentioned to Andy that he’s practicing celibacy. Earlier in the week, Nick explained to Extra’s Rachel Lindsay why he’s holding out on sex until at least 2022. Noting that people are “so fascinated by it,” he explained:

“Honestly, I think it’s one of those things where I’m trying to be responsible. I’m trying to lead by example because I am a father of many… I gotta show self-preservation, self-control, discipline. It’s those aspects. I’ve done it before. I think the longest I’ve ever gone is probably a year and a half. I was in church every day!” “February is a wild month ‘cause it’s Valentine’s Day and Black History Month. Together. It’s a lot goin’ on!” The clock is ticking, and he called it “the celibacy celebration clock. ‘Cause you have to celebrate it.” Rachel wondered, “Are you celebrating it?” Cannon insisted, “We have to. Especially when it’s over!”