Adele shared intimate details about herself during CBS’ Adele One Night Only special with help from a media icon.

On Sunday, viewers watched Adele chat with Oprah about a number of topics including her divorce from her ex-husband, Simon Konecki.

According to the “Easy On Me” songstress, she’s always longed for a nuclear family that included two parents and children, so when her marriage didn’t work out she was especially disappointed.

“I’ve been obsessed with the nuclear family my whole life because I never came from one,” Adele told Oprah. In all these movies and all these books, when you grow up reading them, that’s what it should be. I just, from a very young age, promised myself that when I had kids, that we’d stay together. We would be that united family. And I tried for a really, really long time.” “I was just so disappointed for my son. I was so disappointed for myself, and I thought I was gonna be the one that stopped doing those bloody patterns all the time,” she added.

The 33-year-old also expressed when she realized that she wanted a divorce, and said the revelation came when she was spending time with her girlfriends.

“We were all answering these questions in this very bougie magazine, and it was something like, ‘What’s something that no one would ever know about you?’ And I just said it in front of three of my friends, I was like, ‘I’m really not happy. I’m not living, I’m just plodding along,'” she said. “And I remember a lyric that I wrote that I put on a song on 25, which is ‘I want to live and not just survive.’ I definitely felt like that. And it was when I admitted to my own friends who thought I was really happy that actually I’m really unhappy, and they were all aghast. I felt like it was sort of from there that I was like, what am I doing it for?” she said.

Adele and Simon began dating in 2011 and welcomed their son, Angelo, in October 2012. Six years later, the two got married in 2018 but announced their separation the following year.

Now, of course, Adele has moved on to her sports agent sweetie Rich Paul and she couldn’t be happier.

The two first sparked relationship rumors in July and went public with their sweet swirlship in September.

“He’s just hilarious,” Adele told Oprah about the Klutch Sports Group founder that she met at a birthday party. “Oh, he’s so funny, he’s hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he’s very, very smart. It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does. He’s making it easy on me,” she added playing into the name of her single. “[It’s] the first time I’ve loved myself and been open to loving and being loved by someone else,” said Adele. “Yeah, by arriving and turning up. Maybe I’m getting a different version of him as well. It’s just timing.”

In addition to chatting with Oprah, the 15-time Grammy award-winner returned to the stage for the first time in over four years.

During the concert at Los Angeles’ picturesque Griffith Observatory…

Adele also helped a man named Quentin propose to his longtime love Ashley.

Quentin brought Ashley onstage while wearing a blindfold and noise-canceling headphones before dropping to one knee.

“I want to thank you for being so patient with me. I am extremely proud of you,” said Quentin. “And, I mean, every day you blow my mind. There’s absolutely nothing that you cannot do. And I just know that you’re going to be an amazing mother to our kids one day.”

After Quentin asked Ashley to marry him in “real life”, Adele appeared onstage and gave Ashley an even bigger shock.

“Hi, Quentin. You all right? Go sit front row. Go sit down and enjoy the show,” said the songstress before performing “Make You Feel My Love. “Thank God she said yes, ’cause I didn’t know who I was going to have to sing this song to next, you or him. Oh, my God, look at her she’s so in shock,” she added while Ashley and Quentin sat beside Lizzo and Melissa McCarthy.

Watch the sweet moment for yourself below.

