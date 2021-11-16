Issa and Nathan? AGAIN??
#InsecureHBO
Nobody:
Me when Nathan leaves Issa for the quadrillionth time: pic.twitter.com/ViNgm4zoIP
— “But, I Had A Praying Grandmother.” (@psychonegraut) November 15, 2021
So, here we are again with Issa and Nathan rekindling their awkward somethingship in a questionable development that will likely end with hurt feelings and/or tears.
You may remember Issa breaking down and crying in Nathan’s mouth after her latest split with Lawrence that, if we’re being honest, appears to be temporary based on A) Issa’s history with Nathan and B) Issa’s history with men on the show.
“She doesn’t just cry in his arms; she cries in his mouth,” said Kendrick Sampson (Nathan) in an interview with TVLine.
“It’s really awkward and he doesn’t know where they stand, and then he doesn’t handle it the ideal way, the way that he and a lot of people would have appreciated…. I think after not being able to get out the words, to express and truly showcase how much he has changed, he was at a point where he was just fed up and like, ‘Let me just be vulnerable and say what I got to say,’ and that landed on Issa.”
Now, we’re back to Issa attempting to figure things out with Nathan who just doesn’t seem romantically dependable enough for Issa.
Well isn’t this interesting…Nathan had a mouthful about Lawrence in the previous season…now look at Nathan…Sometime-y #insecure #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/uxYHhpN1Ns
— Chellz (@b0mbchell_) November 15, 2021
According to Sampson, things between the couple are “gonna be uncomfortable and unpredictable in the same way that it always is.”
“You’re going to have incredible moments where you think we are right where you want us to be in the show, and then [there’s a] complete turn right,” he revealed. I can’t stress that enough. Every time you’re a little complacent, it’s not what you think.”
Who would you rather see Issa with–Lawrence or Nathan (or somebody, anybody else)? Tell us down below and peep the pettiest reactions to Issa and Nathan rekindling their red flag romance on the flip.
“Nobody:
Me when Nathan leaves Issa for the quadrillionth time:” – *cackles*
Me looking at Issa and Nathan like #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/TQ3GkjZ9SF
— Unloyal (@tongueTYed_) November 15, 2021
“Me looking at Issa and Nathan like #InsecureHBO” – us, too, but we wish them the best
I guess Issa and Nathan back together. #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/fHQZoZEADG

— Hazel (@mizzhaze) November 15, 2021
— Hazel (@mizzhaze) November 15, 2021
“I guess Issa and Nathan back together. #InsecureHBO” – sighhhh
Y’all really like Issa and Nathan!? #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/8Wmiin6myA
— Unloyal (@tongueTYed_) November 15, 2021
“Y’all really like Issa and Nathan!? #InsecureHBO” – Insecure Twitter is divided
Now Issa bout to force a relationship with goofy ass Nathan… #Insecure pic.twitter.com/4XBgmAD4Lj
— pinkpantheress stan acct (@notmikelowkey) November 15, 2021
“Now Issa bout to force a relationship with goofy a** Nathan… #Insecure” – mmhmm
Me waiting for this little Issa and Nathan fling to be over so she can find her way back to Lawrence #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/9qy4EvstGb

— Symphonie (@melaninalien_) November 15, 2021
— Symphonie (@melaninalien_) November 15, 2021
“Me waiting for this little Issa and Nathan fling to be over so she can find her way back to Lawrence #InsecureHBO” – we expect Lawrence to be back in the picture
So Issa about to settle for Nathan #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/I8erjRkFsg
— THE WARRIORS ARE BACK (@camkaipink) November 15, 2021
“So Issa about to settle for Nathan #InsecureHBO” – certainly appears so
WHY are we doing this with Issa and Nathan AGAIN?! #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/UnD026zgdG
— Coming live from the 215 (@TeetheGem) November 15, 2021
“WHY are we doing this with Issa and Nathan AGAIN?!” – the people are tired
let's see how long issa and nathan last this time around pic.twitter.com/YSU4rYfAqS
— waystar | royc(h)o(e) (@bIackscarlet) November 15, 2021
“let’s see how long issa and nathan last this time around” – we’ll say 2 episodes at best
