So, here we are again with Issa and Nathan rekindling their awkward somethingship in a questionable development that will likely end with hurt feelings and/or tears.

You may remember Issa breaking down and crying in Nathan’s mouth after her latest split with Lawrence that, if we’re being honest, appears to be temporary based on A) Issa’s history with Nathan and B) Issa’s history with men on the show.

“She doesn’t just cry in his arms; she cries in his mouth,” said Kendrick Sampson (Nathan) in an interview with TVLine. “It’s really awkward and he doesn’t know where they stand, and then he doesn’t handle it the ideal way, the way that he and a lot of people would have appreciated…. I think after not being able to get out the words, to express and truly showcase how much he has changed, he was at a point where he was just fed up and like, ‘Let me just be vulnerable and say what I got to say,’ and that landed on Issa.”

Now, we’re back to Issa attempting to figure things out with Nathan who just doesn’t seem romantically dependable enough for Issa.

Well isn’t this interesting…Nathan had a mouthful about Lawrence in the previous season…now look at Nathan…Sometime-y #insecure #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/uxYHhpN1Ns — Chellz (@b0mbchell_) November 15, 2021

According to Sampson, things between the couple are “gonna be uncomfortable and unpredictable in the same way that it always is.”

“You’re going to have incredible moments where you think we are right where you want us to be in the show, and then [there’s a] complete turn right,” he revealed. I can’t stress that enough. Every time you’re a little complacent, it’s not what you think.”

