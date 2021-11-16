Bossip Video

Halle Beryyy

All eyes were on ageless stunner Halle Berry at the 2021 AFI Fest screening event for her upcoming Netflix Drama “Bruised” featuring a buzzy performance from the Oscar-winner (in her directorial debut) and the first-ever all-female Hip-Hop soundtrack.

Peep the cranium-cracking trailer below:

Special guests at the star-studded affair included Stephan James, Kathryn Hahn, Harvey Keitel, Erica Banks, Baby Tate, Lela Loren, Mixed Martial artist Valentina Shevchenko, and many more.

Berry, who stunned effortlessly alongside her boo Van Hunt, stopped for interviews and signed autographs while mingling with the cast and Hollyweird bigwigs.

“Bruised” follows mixed martial arts fighter Jackie Justice (Halle Berry) who leaves the sport in disgrace. Down on her luck and simmering with rage and regret years after her fight, she’s coaxed into a brutal underground fight by her manager and boyfriend Desi (Adan Canto) and grabs the attention of a fight league promoter (Shamier Anderson) who promises Jackie a life back in the octagon.

But the road to redemption becomes unexpectedly personal when Manny (Danny Boyd, Jr.) — the son she gave up as an infant — shows up at her doorstep. BRUISED marks the directorial debut of Academy Award winner Halle Berry and also stars Adriane Lenox, Sheila Atim, Valentina Shevchenko, and Stephen McKinley Henderson in a triumphant story of a fighter who reclaims her power, in and out of the ring, when everyone has counted her out.

“It used to be when you were 40 your career was done, and I mean really done,” she said in an interview with EW. “Or you had to wait until you were old enough to play a grandma, and then you could have another bite at the apple, right? I mean, I couldn’t think that I’d be playing an MMA fighter at 54 years old. Yet I did, so it’s got to be changing. I’m proof of that.”

“Bruised” opens in select theaters on November 17th 2021 and premieres on Netflix on November 24th 2021.