Halle Berry will make her highly anticipated directorial debut on Nov. 17 when her action-packed movie Bruised hits theaters. The film follows the Academy Award winner’s character, Jackie Justice– a mixed martial arts fighter who strives to make a comeback in the sports world after previously leaving her notable career to battle a few personal struggles of her own.

Down on her luck and simmering with rage, Jackie attempts to enter the ring again, but life forces her to deal with another unexpected challenge as she struggles to make amends with her estranged son, whom she gave up as an infant.

It looks like Berry has a great taste in music too because the soundtrack for Bruised also comes packed with a massive punch-boasting an all-female roster of rappers and singers. The album features tracks from the biggest women in the hip-hop game including Cardi B, who executive produced the project alongside Berry, in addition to H.E.R, Saweetie, LATTO, Flo Milli, Young M.A, Baby Tate, Rapsody, Erica Banks, Big Bottle Wyanna, Ambre, and DreamDoll.

According to a press release, 6 original songs were tailor-made just for the film, while the album will feature seven previously unreleased tracks inspired by a few emerging voices in the music scene. The full album arrives on Nov. 19

Can’t make it to the theaters to see Bruised come Nov. 17? No worries! The movie will arrive on Netflix on Nov. 24. Bruised is directed by Halle Berry and produced by Michelle Rosenfarb. The flick also stars Adriane Lenox, Sheila Atim, Valentina Shevchenko, and Stephen McKinley Henderson.

The City Girls will drop off the first single from the star-studded soundtrack called “Sacred” tonight at 9 pm PST, so be on the lookout!

Will you be watching Bruised when it hits the big screen?